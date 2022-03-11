Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.27

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 169406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

