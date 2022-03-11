Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 493,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,115. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

MTNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

