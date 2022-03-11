Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastech Digital.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
