Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 21,673 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
