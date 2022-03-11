Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 21,673 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

