Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 121,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.