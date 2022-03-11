MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.