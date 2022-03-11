Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

