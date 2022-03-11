Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.