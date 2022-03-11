Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 634.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWL traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,737. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.