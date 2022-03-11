Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock remained flat at $$19.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $527.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

