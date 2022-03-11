LunchMoney (LMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $252,283.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

