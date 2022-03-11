Lufax (NYSE:LU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lufax updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

