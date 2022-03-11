LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 505,851 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.99.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.78.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.