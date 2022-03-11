LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 505,851 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $186,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

