LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

