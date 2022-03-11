LPL Financial LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SciPlay worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.65 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

