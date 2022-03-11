LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,260 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE BRMK opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

