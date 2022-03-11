Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.17. 3,299,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.75. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

