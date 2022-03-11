Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.23 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

