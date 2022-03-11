Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.07. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.