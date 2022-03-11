Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $72.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

