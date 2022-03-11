Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

