Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,813 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

