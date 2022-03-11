Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New York Times by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.