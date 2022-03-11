Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

