Lotto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,520.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Lotto has a market cap of $14.14 million and $2,520.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

