Loop Capital Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Hold

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $413.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

DPZ stock opened at $393.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $353.23 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

