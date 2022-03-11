Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $900.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.