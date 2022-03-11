Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 1.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

LOGI stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.