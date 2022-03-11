Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $486.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

