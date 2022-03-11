Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

