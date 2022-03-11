LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.06

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.06 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 33,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of LMS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.12. The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

