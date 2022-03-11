Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.41 ($0.59) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.08. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

