Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,588,176 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $26.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

