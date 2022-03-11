Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,588,176 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $26.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.