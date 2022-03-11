Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,056.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,056 ($13.84) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.28), with a volume of 501525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($15.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.01) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.75) to GBX 1,850 ($24.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,003.17. The company has a market capitalization of £727.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In other news, insider Alastair Barbour bought 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of £28,710 ($37,617.92).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.