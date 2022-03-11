Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.