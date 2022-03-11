Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 9,809 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

NYSE RTX opened at $99.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.