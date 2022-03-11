Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40.58 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 6.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Golub Capital BDC worth $40,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

