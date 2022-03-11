Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

