Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,033 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 134,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

