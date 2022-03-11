Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

