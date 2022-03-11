Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTEC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

