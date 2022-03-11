Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $158.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

