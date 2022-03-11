Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

