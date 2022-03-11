Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$50.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.68. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

