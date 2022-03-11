Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. Linamar has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.