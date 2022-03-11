Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.