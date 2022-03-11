LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

