LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,457 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.79.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $2,572,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $5,075,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

