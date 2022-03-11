LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.
LHCG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.