LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

LHCG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

