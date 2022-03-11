LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

