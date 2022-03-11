Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Update

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCRTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

